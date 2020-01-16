Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE)

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR: HLE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €57.00 ($66.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €46.50 ($54.07) on Thursday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a twelve month high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

