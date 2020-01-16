Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 16th (ABF, ADM, ALBA, ATYM, BRK, BYG, CAPD, CLL, FOUR, HAS)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 16th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at First Equity.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Cello Health (LON:CLL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock.

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

M&G (LON:VTY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 1,175 ($15.46) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80).

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Xaar (LON:XAR) had its under review rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

