Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 16th (CFX, CLVS, COHU, EHC, LGND, NPSNY, PROSY, RDFN, RUN, URGN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 16th:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY). The firm issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

