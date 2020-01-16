Analyzing Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:AVMXY)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and AVITA MED LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $54.38 million 14.37 -$107.67 million ($3.92) -5.99 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

AVITA MED LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twist Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Twist Bioscience and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $26.66, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -197.98% -73.98% -61.66% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. to apply its antibody optimization platform for a targeting arm of a bispecific antibody. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

