Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD opened at $80.17 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $70.15 and a twelve month high of $102.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

