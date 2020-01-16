ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.05 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

