Anoncoin Price Tops $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $54,350.00 and approximately $166.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Anoncoin

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

