Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

AON stock opened at $209.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Aon PLC has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $212.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.73.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

