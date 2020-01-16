Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:ARI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a current ratio of 50.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.59. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

