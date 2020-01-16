Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,657,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average is $238.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

