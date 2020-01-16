Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Professional Planning

Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 12.2% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Apple by 16.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

