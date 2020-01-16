Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,963 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.36.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.56 and its 200 day moving average is $238.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

