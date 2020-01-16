Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

