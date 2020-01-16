Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.6% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.26. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $221.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

