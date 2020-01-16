Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY20 guidance at $4.20-$4.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AIT opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

