Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

