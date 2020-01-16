Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 141 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $920.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,566.76 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,818.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

