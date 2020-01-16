Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 4,772 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

