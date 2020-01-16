Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.24. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Ardagh Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ardagh Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

