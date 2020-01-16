Argus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $340.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Argus to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.55.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $298.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $136.65 and a 12 month high of $304.37. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $1,102,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $393,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

