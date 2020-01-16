Arionum (ARO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $78,746.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a total market cap of $110,905.00 and $78,746.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arionum has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,687.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.01860105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.25 or 0.03673568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00649100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00744685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00087567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010015 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025750 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00567272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

