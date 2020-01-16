Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 16,844 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,117,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,225 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,070,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $235,292,000 after acquiring an additional 821,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.