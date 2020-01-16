Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $162,351,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,128,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,809,000 after buying an additional 756,478 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 44.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,643,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after buying an additional 504,793 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 317.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDC stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Martyn Etherington acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Cowen cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

