Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 187,496 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 187,496 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,275,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Dicks Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 170.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,728 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 44.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 212,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

