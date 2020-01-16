Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 75,212 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.61.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.52. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

