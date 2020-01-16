Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 202,724 Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 202,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 198.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.