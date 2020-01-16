Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 29,333 Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,333 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFPT. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Proofpoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, EVP Blake P. Salle sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $1,257,165.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843 shares in the company, valued at $101,134.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFPT stock opened at $123.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $91.44 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

