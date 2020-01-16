Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

