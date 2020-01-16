Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 88,712 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in HP by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 24,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,623 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

