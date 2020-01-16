Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $940,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.66. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.