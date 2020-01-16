Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,925 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Chegg worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period.

NYSE CHGG opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Chegg Inc has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

