Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 92,146 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

