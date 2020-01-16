Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $236.79 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total transaction of $5,538,383.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,241 shares of company stock worth $40,929,955. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

