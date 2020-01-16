Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540,126 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 432,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $6,945,287.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,735 shares of company stock worth $8,825,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.