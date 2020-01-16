Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,876 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 25.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 267,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,803 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.