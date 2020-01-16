Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

