Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.26% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,552,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 902,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 586,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 742,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 251,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 682,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

