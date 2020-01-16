Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $1.47 Million in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Snap by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Snap by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $2,393,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,562,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,623,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,944 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,230 in the last ninety days.

SNAP stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.