Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $3.83 Million in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Univar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Univar by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Univar Inc has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

