Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $4.58 Million in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

