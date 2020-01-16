Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $8.46 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,455,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 38,106 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.