Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $9.30 Million in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 220,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Potlatchdeltic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,588.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.31 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Potlatchdeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

