Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $315.00 price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.52.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $187.32 and a 52 week high of $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,203,270. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.