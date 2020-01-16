Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,747 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 434,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.60. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $131.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.