Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 277,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.20% of Servicemaster Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SERV. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE:SERV opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.05 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

