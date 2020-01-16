Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $245.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.95. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

