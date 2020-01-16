Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 68,166 Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,166 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

NYSE FCAU opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

