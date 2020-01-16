Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases New Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,726 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.26% of Eagle Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after acquiring an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $84,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

EXP opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.