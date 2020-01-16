Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 105,796 Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,612,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.41% of Saia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 38.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after buying an additional 325,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,134,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 44.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,076,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $96.77 on Thursday. Saia Inc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.