Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,145 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of Docusign worth $10,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Docusign by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Docusign by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Docusign by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 497,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,196,281.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $54,017,863.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,585,805 shares of company stock valued at $119,025,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

DOCU opened at $73.03 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $77.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

